Redskins' Vernon Davis: Totals 67 yards in Week 11
Davis caught three of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to New Orleans.
Davis once again contributed a solid performance while seeing an expanded role with Jordan Reed (hamstring) sidelined. The veteran tight end still hasn't found paydirt since Week 3, though.
-
