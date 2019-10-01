Redskins' Vernon Davis: Totals five yards
Davis caught one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants.
Davis turned heads in Week 1 as he ripped off a 48-yard touchdown which featured a highlight-reel hurdle on the opening drive. He's came back down to earth since then, registering six catches for 64 scoreless yards over the last three weeks. Davis will remain the Redskins' No. 1 tight end for as long as Jordan Reed is in concussion protocol, but his upside looks touchdown-dependent.
