Davis caught two of four targets for 30 yards during Monday's 31-15 loss to Chicago.

In Jordan Reed's (concussion) continued absence, Davis again commanded the majority of snaps among Washington tight ends, checking in at 71 percent. However, fantasy owners need to keep in mind that the 35-year-old's snap share has now declined in three consecutive weeks, while 25-year-old Jeremy Sprinkle has only grown from 14 percent in Week 1, to 34 percent in Week 2, and now to 48 percent in Week 3. With the Redskins now 0-3 and trending downward, it's possible Washington could place a heightened priority on developing youngsters like Sprinkle who could very well be a part of the team's Dwayne Haskins-centered future. It's also possible Reed could make it back at some point this season.