Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in loss
Davis hauled in two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Davis had a rather quiet performance Sunday considering Jordan Reed's (hamstring) exit from the contest in the second quarter. However, the veteran could be streamed across plenty of leagues this week given John Keim's report that Reed is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Look for more updates on Washington's tight end situation to come throughout the week.
More News
-
Week 9 Streaming Options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.