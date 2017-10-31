Davis hauled in two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Davis had a rather quiet performance Sunday considering Jordan Reed's (hamstring) exit from the contest in the second quarter. However, the veteran could be streamed across plenty of leagues this week given John Keim's report that Reed is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Look for more updates on Washington's tight end situation to come throughout the week.

