Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in loss
Davis hauled in both of his targets for 15 yards in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
Davis hasn't found the end zone since Week 3 and hasn't had over three receptions in a contest in three weeks. Should Jordan Reed (hamstring) return this week, Davis would likely see a drop in offensive reps, making him a less than ideal fantasy option for Week 14.
