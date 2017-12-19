Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in win
Davis recorded two receptions for 18 yards but fumbled once in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.
Even without Jordan Reed (hamstring) on the field, Davis has struggled to make ends meet the last few weeks, recording six receptions for 59 yards over the past four games. To put that into perspective, Davis managed over 59 receiving yards in all but one contest from Week 4 through Week 11. Given the current slump, the veteran doesn't seem like an ideal fantasy option next Sunday against the Broncos, one of the league's best passing defenses.
