Redskins' Vernon Davis: Will continue to fill in for Reed
Davis' fellow tight end, Jordan Reed (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.
This will mark the third straight game where Davis will serve as the team's top pass-catching tight end in Reed's continued absence. After having hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 88 yards and a TD through his first two contests this season, Davis offers a degree of fantasy utility in Week 3, as well as any other week Reed is unavailable for that matter.
