Redskins' Vernon Davis: Will serve as lead tight end Sunday
Davis is poised to start at tight end Sunday against the Seahawks with Jordan Reed (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Davis was already on the radar in most mid-sized or deeper fantasy settings due to the Redskins' liberal usage of two-tight end sets, but he makes for an even more appealing option than usual with Reed out of the mix, and potentially slot receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) as well. Much of Davis' success this season has been fueled by an unsustainable 18.4 yards per reception, but the veteran's expected uptick in targets in Week 9 should be enough to compensate for a likely downturn in efficiency.
