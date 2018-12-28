Redskins' Vernon Davis: Won't play in finale
Davis (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Eagles, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With fellow tight end Jordan Reed (foot) already on injured reserve, Jeremy Sprinkle could be looking at an every-down role Week 17. Davis will turn 35 in January and has one season remaining on a three-year, $15 million contract, with Washington able to save $5 million by releasing him during the offseason, per overthecap.com.
