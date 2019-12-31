Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Barely plays on offense
Smallwood took three carries for five yards in Sunday's 47-16 loss to Dallas, finishing the 2019 season with 22 carries for 81 yards and nine catches for 64 yards in 15 games.
Smallwood handled passing-down work while Chris Thompson dealt with a toe injury throughout much of October and November, but the 25-year-old ultimately played more snaps on special teams (221) than he did on offense (135). Thompson and Smallwood both are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, while Derrius Guice (knee), Adrian Peterson and Bryce Love (knee) remain under contract with Washington.
