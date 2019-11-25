Play

Smallwood didn't have any carries and caught his lone target for a three-yard gain in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

Smallwood worked behind Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson, while Chris Thompson (toe) missed another game. Smallwood could be a healthy scratch if Thompson makes it back for Week 13 at Carolina.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories