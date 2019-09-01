The Redskins claimed Smallwood off waivers from the Eagles on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It may not be a coincidence that the Redskins are claiming a player from the team they face Week 1. Even if it is, Smallwood will land at the bottom of the depth chart, behind Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. The Redskins cut fellow running back Byron Marshall to make room for Smallwood on the 53-man roster, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.