Smallwood ran for nine yards on two carries and added an 11-yard reception during Thursday's 19-9 loss to Minnesota.

Even with Chris Thompson (toe) out of commission, Smallwood was unable to build on Week 7's 41-yard outing. On the season, Smallwood has been pretty efficient in limited touches with 4.5 yards per carry and 10.4 yards per catch, but runs up against both a Buffalo's third-ranked defense and the possibility that Thompson returns to action.