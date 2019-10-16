Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Garners one carry
Smallwood gained four yards on his lone carry of Sunday's 17-16 win over the Dolphins.
Coming off a six-touch game in Week 5, Smallwood was mostly an afterthought Sunday as Adrian Peterson rumbled for a season-best game. The good news for Smallwood is that he may be in line for an uptick in touches should Chris Thompson (toe) miss Sunday's contest. The bad news is that that game is against the 49ers, the sixth-best run defense in the league surrendering just 87.2 yards per game.
