Smallwood had one carry for four yards and two catches for nine yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Dallas.

Adrian Peterson got the carries (10) and the lone backfield touchdown, while Chris Thompson caught five of eight targets for 48 yards. Smallwood played 26 percent of snaps on offense, but two of his three touches occurred late in the fourth quarter when Washington was down by 17 points. His role isn't likely to be much bigger Week 3 against Chicago.