Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Minimal action in loss
Smallwood carried twice for four yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Packers.
Derrius Guice went down with a knee injury during the first half, but Smallwood still only ended up playing two offensive snaps. Guice was already ruled out Week 15 and could be sidelined longer, which could allow Smallwood to be worked into the gameplan. However, opportunities figure to remain scarce if Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson remain healthy.
