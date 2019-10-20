Smallwood carried the ball five times for 23 yards and caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.

The 41 scrimmage yards were actually the second-highest total of any Washington player on the afternoon, as offense was at a premium in a steady downpour and on a muddy field. Smallwood's role going forward will largely depend on the health of Chris Thompson (toe), but if he does provide a pass-catching complement to Adrian Peterson again in Week 8, expect a little more volume for Smallwood in better conditions.