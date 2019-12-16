Play

Smallwood didn't log an offensive snap in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles.

Smallwood contributed on special teams, but Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson garnered all the offensive duties. Over 13 games this year, Smallwood has rushed 19 times for 76 yards and caught nine passes for 64 yards.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories