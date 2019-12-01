Play

Smallwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Carolina.

The Redskins are welcoming back pass-catching back Chris Thompson for the first time since Week 6, and with Derrius Guice available to the backfield, the Redskins have made Smallwood a healthy scratch. Without an injury to Thompson, Guice or Adrian Peterson, this may be Smallwood's reality for the foreseeable future.

