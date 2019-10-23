Thompson will serve as Washington's primary backup running back Week 8 with Chris Thompson (toe) ruled out, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday that Smallwood "played really well" versus the 49ers in Week 7, he and praised the 2016 fifth-round pick's performance in the passing game. Smallwood accumulated a team-high 41 scrimmage yards during the loss. With Adrian Peterson (ankle) listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Vikings, it's possible that Thompson could be called upon to slot into the starting role rather than serving as only a change-of-pace complement.