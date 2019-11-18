Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Quiet in Guice's first game back
Smallwood caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.
Smallwood got some work on passing downs, but it was Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice who handled all of the backfield carries. Smallwood may drop out of the offense entirely before the end of the season, especially if Chris Thompson (toe) ever gets healthy. Next up for Washington is a Week 12 matchup with the Lions.
