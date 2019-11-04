Smallwood logged five rushing yards on two carries, and hauled in two of his three targets for minus-two receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.

Adrian Peterson dominated the running back workload, garnering 90 percent of the running back carries in Dwayne Haskins' NFL starting debut and leaving Smallwood with limited opportunities against a thus-far dominant Bills defense. Smallwood remains second in Washington's running back rotation for the time being, though Chris Thompson (toe) and Derrius Guice (knee) each have a chance of being reactivated by the time Washington takes the field again Nov. 17 against the Jets.