Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Should have passing-down role
Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said Friday that he has confidence in Smallwood's ability to fill the injured Chris Thompson's (toe) usual duties on passing downs Week 7 against the 49ers, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
The oft-injured Thompson will miss his first game of the season Sunday, opening the door for Smallwood to see an enhanced role on offense after the bulk of his snaps came on special teams in the first six weeks. Though Smallwood will likely struggle to match the 4.5 catches per game and 10.2 yards per reception Thompson has delivered to date, the former still represents a much better option in the passing game than the only other healthy back on the roster, Adrian Peterson. Washington may still promote Craig Reynolds from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game, but his lack of prior NFL experience is probably enough to keep him behind Smallwood in the backfield hierarchy.
