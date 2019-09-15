Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Smallwood will be involved in the offense on a situational basis for Sunday's game against Dallas, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

With a multitude of injuries to the defense, Gruden added that he wants to use a ball-control offense to churn clock and keep his defense off the field for Week 2. With that, Smallwood could see a few carries behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson on Sunday, even evolved in the passing game. In any event, it's likely that Smallwood's involvement in the offense isn't enough to warrant serious fantasy consideration until he's involved more consistently.