Smallwood played zero snaps on offense and 19 on special teams in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Smallwood faced his former team exactly a week after being claimed off waivers. His inclusion on the active roster over Adrian Peterson (healthy scratch) was controversial among veterans on the Washington roster, though it's standard for NFL coaches to prioritize special-teams value for the No. 3 running back spot. Even if he's active again, Smallwood isn't likely to see work on offense Week 2 against the Cowboys.