Redskins' Wes Martin: Finds home in DC

The Redskins selected Martin in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

Martin should provide some depth along the offensive line for Washington, particularly at guard where injuries ravaged the unit in 2018. It's possible the Indiana product could compete with the recently re-signed Tony Bergstrom and Ereck Flowers for a starting spot at left guard immediately.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ