Redskins' Will Compton: Active for Monday's game
Compton (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Chiefs.
Compton was a late addition to the injury report this week jeopardizing his availability for Monday, but the ankle injury doesn't appear to be all that serious following his active status. Compton figures to be the primary reserve linebacker for Washington in Week 4 action.
