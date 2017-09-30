The Redskins have listed Compton as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Chiefs due to an ankle injury.

Compton presumably suffered the injury in practice, as he was a full participant all week. The severity of the issue is unknown, but there is no indication it is serious at this point. Josh Harvey-Clemons and Martrell Spaight would be in line for a few more snaps in a depth linebacker role if Compton ultimately does not play.