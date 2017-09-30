Redskins' Will Compton: Late addition to injury report
The Redskins have listed Compton as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Chiefs due to an ankle injury.
Compton presumably suffered the injury in practice, as he was a full participant all week. The severity of the issue is unknown, but there is no indication it is serious at this point. Josh Harvey-Clemons and Martrell Spaight would be in line for a few more snaps in a depth linebacker role if Compton ultimately does not play.
