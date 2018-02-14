Compton (foot) did not require surgery on his sprained foot, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.

The fact he didn't require surgery suggests Compton, who spent the final seven games of the 2017 campaign on injured reserve, isn't dealing with a particularly severe Lisfranc injury. In fact, Compton indicated in mid-January that while his foot still felt sore at the end of the season, his foot "should be healed soon." Thus, it seems the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent possesses favorable odds of being healthy in time for the start of free agency in March.