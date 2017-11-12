Redskins' Will Compton: Set to have MRI
Compton (foot) will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Compton has started the last two games, and he's shined. If the MRI test proves serious, the Redskins could lose their second inside linebacker this season, meaning Josh Harvey-Clemons would get Thursday night's start against the Giants.
