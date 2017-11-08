Redskins' Will Compton: Shines in first start of season
Compton racked up nine tackles (eight solo), three pass breakups and one interception Sunday against the Seahawks.
Compton was summoned for a season-high 82 snaps Sunday, which helped lead to his high-caliber performance. With the Vikings coming to town in Week 10, Compton will likely be given similar responsibilities with a chance to prove this game wasn't a fluke.
