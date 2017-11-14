Compton suffered Lisfranc sprain in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Compton underwent an MRI exam Monday which revealed the extent of the injury. Head coach Jay Gruden said the 28-year-old will miss "a few weeks", but also indicated the team will decide later this week whether to placed him on injured reserve. Martrell Spaight and Josh Harvey-Clemons should see increased defensive snap counts in his absence.