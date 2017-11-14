Redskins' Will Compton: Sustains Lisfranc injury
Compton suffered Lisfranc sprain in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Compton underwent an MRI exam Monday which revealed the extent of the injury. Head coach Jay Gruden said the 28-year-old will miss "a few weeks", but also indicated the team will decide later this week whether to placed him on injured reserve. Martrell Spaight and Josh Harvey-Clemons should see increased defensive snap counts in his absence.
More News
-
Redskins' Will Compton: Set to have MRI•
-
Redskins' Will Compton: Will not return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Will Compton: Shines in first start of season•
-
Redskins' Will Compton: Active for Monday's game•
-
Redskins' Will Compton: Late addition to injury report•
-
Redskins' Will Compton: Working as defensive signal caller•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...