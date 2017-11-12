Compton (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Compton made his first career start in Week 9, posting a solid nine tackles (eight solo) three pass breakups and an interception. Expect Josh Harvey-Clemons and Martrell Spaight to take over Compton's duties for the time being.

