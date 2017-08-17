Redskins' Will Compton: Working as defensive signal caller
Compton (knee) has worked with the starting defense and called out plays for the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Compton has started for the Redskins much of the past two seasons and appears set to handle another large workload this year. He has also recovered from the knee injury that he dealt with late last season and it isn't expected to hinder him in 2017.
