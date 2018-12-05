Kerin signed a contract with Washington on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of BalzerFootball.com reports.

Kerin spent a month with the Falcons earlier in the season but was ultimately waived. Last season he spent time with the Lions. The Redskins are pretty beat up along the offensive line at the moment, which could mean Kerin sees reps immediately.

