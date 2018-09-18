Brown recorded 10 tackles (four solo) across 51 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

After being limited in Week 1's win over the Cardinals, Brown played 84 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. The increased reps paid off, as Brown recorded the second-highest tackle count on the team behind Mason Foster. Both Brown and Foster saw increased defensive snaps on Sunday, a trend that could continue as the season progresses.

