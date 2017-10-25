Redskins' Zach Brown: 13 tackles in loss
Brown recorded 13 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Monday's loss to the Eagles.
Brown continues to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, as he has now reached double-digit tackle counts in four of six games. While he has been a tackling machine, Monday marked his first sacks of the season. He'll look to keep the high level of play up Sunday against the Cowboys.
