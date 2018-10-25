Brown (oblique) did not practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brown continues to work through a lingering oblique injury, and has yet to participate in practice this week. Despite this, coach Jay Gruden said he's "not worried" about Brown's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. It appears that Brown is on track for the Week 8 contest, but his participation in Friday's practice warrants monitoring.

