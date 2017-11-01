Redskins' Zach Brown: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Brown (back) did not practice Wednesday.
Brown is still dealing with a back injury that has plagued him for a little over a week now. Given that he has played through the pain, the decision to keep him sidelined Wednesday could be more of a precautionary one than anything else. His availability throughout the week should paint a clearer image on his game status for Sunday.
