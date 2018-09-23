Brown (oblique) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.

Injuries are not new to Brown, who missed the final three games of last season as the nicks continued to pile up. At the moment, he's only tending to an oblique injury, with pain tolerance to dictate how many snaps he can handle. On the season, he's parlayed 76 percent of the defensive snaps into 14 tackles, good for second on the team behind fellow inside linebacker Mason Foster.

