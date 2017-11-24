Redskins' Zach Brown: Active Thursday
Brown (Achilles) is listed as active Thursday versus the Giants.
Brown will be looking to bounce back from a season-low five tackles Sunday at New Orleans. With his eighth double-digit outing of the campaign, he'd certainly keep a stranglehold on his NFL-leading mark, which currently sits at 101 through 10 games.
