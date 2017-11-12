Redskins' Zach Brown: Active Week 10
Brown (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown meandered through Week 10 prep, following up no listing on Wednesday's injury report with a DNP on Thursday and a limited session Friday. He's been deemed healthy enough to play, though, as he seeks to keep a stranglehold on his NFL-leading tackle count, which currently sits at 86 (57 solo).
