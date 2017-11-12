Brown (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brown meandered through Week 10 prep, following up no listing on Wednesday's injury report with a DNP on Thursday and a limited session Friday. He's been deemed healthy enough to play, though, as he seeks to keep a stranglehold on his NFL-leading tackle count, which currently sits at 86 (57 solo).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories