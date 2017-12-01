Brown (shoulder/Achilles) is listed as active Thursday at Dallas.

Brown has had an Achilles designation attached to his name the past three weeks, but he's only missed two defensive snaps during that span. His production has taken a dip, though, as evidenced by eight tackles per game and no other counting stats. Still, he continues to lead the NFL with 110 stops.

