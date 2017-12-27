Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said it's unlikely Brown (knee/Achilles) will be able to play Sunday against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brown has played through a litany of injuries and illnesses this season, but suited up for the Redskins' first 13 contests before the knee and Achilles issues got the better of him the past two weeks. With the linebacker absent from practice Wednesday, it appears Brown won't make a serious run at suiting up for a mostly meaningless season finale, leaving more snaps available at inside linebacker for Zach Vigil, Pete Robertson and Martrell Spaight (ankle) and Josh Harvey-Clemons. When he was able to suit up this season, Brown was among the more productive IDPs in fantasy leagues, accruing 127 tackles (84 solo) and 2.5 sacks.