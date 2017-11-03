Redskins' Zach Brown: Back at practice
Brown (back) returned to Thursday's practice as a full participant.
Brown watched Wednesday's practice from the sidelined, but the team was likely just being cautious with him. The 28-year-old ended up playing in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys after being listed on the injury report and logging 12 tackles (eight solo). He looks on track to play again in Week 9 barring any setbacks.
