Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Brown was added to Washington's injury report Thursday after the ailment prevented him from practicing. It's unclear how much progress he has made a day later, but it apparently wasn't enough to give the Redskins full confidence he would be ready to go for the weekend. With Brown's status for Week 14 uncertain, those relying on him in IDP settings should have another option ready in reserve in the event the linebacker is included on the Redskins' inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Through 12 games this season, Brown has compiled 78 tackles and has forced two fumbles.

More News
Our Latest Stories