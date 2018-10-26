Redskins' Zach Brown: Cleared to play Sunday
Brown (oblique) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Brown was absent from practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned Friday and logged a full practice. The linebacker is coming off a nine-tackle performance against the Cowboys in Week 7.
