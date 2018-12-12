Brown (illness) said he sees "the writing on the wall" with respect to his future in Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brown missed part of Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants with what was believed to be an illness. As Keim reports, however, it now appears that coach Jay Gruden benched Brown on Sunday instead. Washington opted to start Shaun Dion Hamilton in Brown's place, but Brown ended up in the game after Hamilton sustained a shoulder injury. Brown has 80 tackles (56 solo) and two forced fumbles over 13 games this season.

