Redskins' Zach Brown: Could be facing release
Brown (illness) said he sees "the writing on the wall" with respect to his future in Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown missed part of Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants with what was believed to be an illness. As Keim reports, however, it now appears that coach Jay Gruden benched Brown on Sunday instead. Washington opted to start Shaun Dion Hamilton in Brown's place, but Brown ended up in the game after Hamilton sustained a shoulder injury. Brown has 80 tackles (56 solo) and two forced fumbles over 13 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...