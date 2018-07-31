Redskins' Zach Brown: Could lose some snaps
Brown could lose some snaps to Josh Harvey-Clemons on passing downs, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite averaging 9.5 tackles in 29 games the past two seasons, Brown apparently isn't a lock for an every-down role after struggling in pass coverage last year. Harvey-Clemons has been getting some work with the starters during training camp, sometimes replacing Brown in the nickel defense. It's a development worth watching in IDP leagues, with Brown's status as an elite option potentially taking a hit.
