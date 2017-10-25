Redskins' Zach Brown: Dealing with back injury
Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury.
After moving from Buffalo to Washington in the offseason, Brown has kept up the pace in the tackle department, recording double digits in four of six games while accruing at least eight stops in every contest. He also contributed his first sack (1.5, to be precise) and forced fumble of the campaign Monday against the Eagles. The severity of his back injury is unknown, but Brown's status should receive some clarification by the end of the week.
